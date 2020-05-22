Telangana High Court urged to amend interim orders on fee hike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aggrieved over the interim orders passed earlier by the High Court, advocate Sama Sandeep Reddy, who appeared for medical students, on Thursday urged the division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy to amend the orders in the interest of the petitioner students.

As per the interim orders, the students have to pay about 75 per cent of the prescribed fee to join PG medical and dental courses. The court has directed the students who fall in category ‘A’ (convener quota) to pay 50 per cent of the enhanced fee, in addition to the fee prescribed in GO 29 and to give a bond for the remaining 50 per cent. Reacting to the advocate’s plea, the bench suggested the counsel to file miscellaneous petitions.