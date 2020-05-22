STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tollywood bigwigs coax Talasani to allow shoots

Telugu film industry bigwigs, on Thursday, sought permission from the State government to resume film shoots and other production work.

Published: 22nd May 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and actor Nagarjuna at film star Chiranjeevi’s residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telugu film industry bigwigs, on Thursday, sought permission from the State government to resume film shoots and other production work. A delegation from the movie industry held a meeting with Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav at actor Chiranjeevi’s residence and discussed the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions. 

Speaking about the prevailing crisis in filmdom, Chiranjeevi said, “The lockdown has severely affected the livelihood of daily wage workers and technicians, who often lead a hand-to-mouth existence. We request the (Telangana) government to allow us to resume film shootings and reopen cinema theatres. We assure that social distancing guidelines and other necessary precautions will be observed at the shooting locations.” Echoing similar views, director SS Rajamouli added, “We will shoot with limited cast and crew and hygiene will be taken care of.

We request the government to draft an action plan on the working conditions.” Citing the example of how the Thailand government has allowed film shoots to resume after several protocols, actor Nagarjuna requested the Minister to grant border clearance for actors and technicians to travel to Hyderabad.
Talasani said, “The government will consider all the opinions and chart out guidelines on how shooting and other production-related works can be resumed by adhering to social distancing and other norms.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telugu film industry Talasani Srinivas Yadav Chiranjeevi
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp