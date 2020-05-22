Yacharam BJP MPP alleges attack by TRS MLA, cadre on her caste

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yacharam BJP MPP Koppu Sukanya, on Thursday, accused Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy and other TRS cadre of attacking her and abusing her in the name of caste when she raised a protocol issue at a groundbreaking ceremony.

Manchireddy was laying the foundation stone for a Pharma City road at Nandivanaparti village in Yacharam mandal of Rangareddy district when Sukanya raised some objections. Heated arguments followed after which Sukanya said she was roughed up by the MLA, his supporters and even policemen.

Sukanya was later admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. Stating that there was some commotion at the programme on Thursday, Rachakonda police however said the situation was brought under control immediately.

They also said that the MPP had not filed any complaint. “We will inquire into the incident if there is a written complaint,” an official said. Meanwhile, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and TPCC SC wing president Preetam condemned the attack on Sukanya, who is a Dalit. They questioned why the TRS leaders were trying to lay a road to a pharma city during the lockdown. Bandi and Preetam accused the Ibrahimpatnam MLA of initiating the road work only to get commissions from contractors. They demanded that the police register a case against him under the SC, ST Atrocities Act. The two leaders later met Sukanya at the hospital.

