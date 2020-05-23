Committee formed to breathe life into Kapra lake

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For many years, the revival of Kapra lake at Sainikpuri could not take shape. But with the formation of the first-ever Kapra Lake Coordination Committee, the lake is all set to get a new lease of life.

Coordinated by the Federation Of Northeastern Colonies Of Secunderabad (FNECS), the committee is led by MLA B Subhash Reddy. The committee has officials from the GHMC and Irrigation and Entomology Departments as members.

At a meeting, the members agreed to sanction `7 crore for lake restoration. This would include clearing of inlets before the monsoon sets in, removing hyacinth and converting emission ponds into amphitheatres for the duration when idol immersion is not taking place.

Speaking to Express, CS Chandrashekar, FNCECS secretary, said, “For years, there was a need for an interdepartmental committee for better coordination. Due to the lack of coordination among departments, there has been a delay in the lake restoration work.”