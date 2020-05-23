STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heatwave scorches Telangana, Kothagudem burns at 46.8oC

Not much respite can be expected from the soaring temperatures as the India Meteorological Department has forecast that heatwave conditions will continue for at least two more days.

A cop helps a horse drink water to keep it hydrated, in Hyderabad on Friday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heatwave conditions scorched Telangana on Friday with a maximum temperature of 46.8 degree Celsius recorded at Pentlam in Anapureddypalle mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district as mercury levels continue to soar in the State.

Maximum temperatures between 45 and 47 degree Celsius were recorded in many parts of the State, which is 3 to 5 degree Celsius above normal. Even areas under the Greater Hyderabad limits recorded high temperatures between 43 and 44 degree Celsius. As per the weather data of Telangana State Development Planning Society, the maximum temperature recorded in the city on Friday was 43.9 degree Celsius at Bandlaguda near Old City.

Not much respite can be expected from the soaring temperatures as the India Meteorological Department has forecast that heatwave conditions will continue for at least two more days.

Heatwave conditions to continue across the State

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over isolated pockets across most of the districts. IMD Hyderabad, Meteorologist, B Raja Rao, said although such above normal temperatures were common during the pre-monsoon season, the State had been witnessing normal temperature for the past few weeks.

However, because of the cyclone Amphan sucking up all the moisture from the Bay of Bengal region, Telangana is witnessing only dry winds and is not getting enough moisture laden winds from the sea.

