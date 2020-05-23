STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lights, camera, action: Telangana government to allow film shoots from June

Post-production activities, which happen indoors, can start immediately, says KCR.

Published: 23rd May 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and actor Chiranjeevi at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said the Telangana government would allow film shootings, reopening of theatres and other production-related works in a phased manner.

“A lot of people depend on the film industry to make a living. It’s necessary to resume film shootings, reopen theatres and other production works in a limited way by adhering to the lockdown guidelines and other Covid-19 norms.

While post-production activities, which happen indoors, can be resumed with immediate effect, film shootings will be allowed in June. Reopening of theatres will take time and we will decide accordingly soon after assessing the situation,” Rao said at Pragathi Bhavan while referring to the demands of the delegation from the Telugu film industry.

Abiding by norms

The Chief Minister asked the industry representatives to discuss with Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials concerned on how to conduct film shootings in Telangana by strictly following social distancing norms.

Shooting for films as well as other production activities were suspended from March 19 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.Ministers Talasani and Niranjan Reddy, Somesh Kumar and industry representatives including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Rajamouli, Allu Aravind, Daggubati Suresh Babu, Trivikram Srinivas, Dil Raju and Koratala Siva, among others, attended the meeting.

