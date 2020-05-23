STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

On International Day for Biological Diversity, hundred villagers kill sloth bear after it injures two in Kamareddy

The incident also highlights the absence of veterinary experts in many districts of Telangana.

Published: 23rd May 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

The forest officials and police could not control the crowd as over hundred people had gathered.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/KAMAREDDY: In a gruesome example of the man-animal conflict on a day when the world observed International Day for Biological Diversity, a sloth bear was killed by the villagers of Kannapur tanda in Kamareddy district on Friday.

The incident also highlights the absence of veterinary experts in many districts of Telangana. At present, veterinarians from Hyderabad and Warangal zoos are called for tranquilising wild animals across the State. At the Kannapur tanda, the episode lasted for over two hours, but the Forest Department officials were waiting for veterinarians to arrive from Hyderabad to tranquilise the bear.

Kamareddy District Forest Officer J Vasantha said the bear entered the tanda at around 10.45 am. When it walked into the bathroom of a house, the villagers closed its door. However, as the bathroom structure was weak, the bear broke the door and went berserk.

The police and the forest officials could not control the crowd as over hundred people had gathered. In the melee, the bear attacked and injured two persons. Following this, the villagers cornered the bear, pelted stones at it and killed the animal. The Forest Department has registered a case against 25 people and would also lodge a complaint with the police, said the DFO.

Kannapur tanda Sarpanch K Raja Narsu said, “The villagers attacked the bear in self-defence. The forest officials did not bring nets to capture the animal.”A senior forest official told Express, “The government should appoint at least one veterinarian in each of the erstwhile 10 districts trained in tranquilising wild animals.”

Man-animal conflict
The forest officials and police could not control the crowd as over hundred people had gathered. In the melee, the bear injured two persons. Following this, the villagers pelted stones at it and killed the animal

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana sloth bear Telangana animal cruelty
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp