Protect the interests of fruit growers, says Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State and the Centre to take steps to ensure that the fruit growers do not incur losses owing to the lockdown. It also directed the governments to consider transporting all perishables such as fruits and vegetables by train to different parts of the country. The agricultural market yards in Telangana have to play a proactive role in helping out the fruit and vegetable growers, the bench noted.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in a PIL filed by K Narayana Reddy, a retired veterinary doctor and farmer from Nirmal. It directed the State to submit a report on the number of goods trains that are being operated in the State. The bench posted the matter to June 5.