Telangana government told to provide food, other facilities to migrants

This is done despite the special trains being operated by the SCR to help migrants reach their native places.

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the plight of migrant workers, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government to take the migrants workers walking on Medchal national highway to nearby function halls and provide them food and and medicine till they get trains and buses to reach their home.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order through a video conference in a PIL moved in the form of a lunch motion by Rama Shankar Narayan Melkote, a social activist. The PIL questions the police action in forcibly transporting migrants from Hyderabad to Bhoraj check-post in Adilabad on Telangana-Maharashtra border.

This is done despite the special trains being operated by the SCR to help migrants reach their native places. The bench directed Advocate General BS Prasad to inform the court about the concrete steps taken by the government to ameliorate the condition of migrant workers and the implementation of the above court direction. It posted the matter to May 29.

