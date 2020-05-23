STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana records three more deaths, 62 new positive cases

Published: 23rd May 2020 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 11:15 AM

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With three more deaths and 62 new positive cases, Telangana’s Corona graph continued its disconcerting journey upwards on Friday as well. In the last one week alone, as many as 14 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. As per the medical bulletin released by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 42 of these cases were in GHMC imits and one in Rangareddy district.

As per the statistics, 19 more migrants have tested positive for the virus in the State which is seeing a large influx of migrant workers returning back to the State. On the whole, 118 of the active cases are all imported from other States.The total number of Covid positive cases being dealt with by the health facility is 670.Meanwhile, four persons of a family tested positive for the virus at Garidegam in Sangareddy district on Friday.

In the meantime, a detective inspector under Rachakonda commissionerate also tested positive. Though it is not clear as to how he contracted the virus, it is suspected that he might have been infected during lockdown duties. His residence at an apartment in Habsiguda has been sealed as a containment measure.

