Three injured as govt whip’s escort vehicle hits bike

By Express News Service

KOTHAGUDEM: Three members of a family were grievously injured in an accident in Edulla-Bayyram village in the district late on Thursday night. According to information, the escort vehicle of Government whip and Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao dropped him at his residence and was returning from Pinapaka village when the accident took place. At Edulla-Bayyaram crossroads, the vehicle hit a two-wheeler. Three persons travelling on the bike fell down and sustained serious injuries. The injured persons were shifted to Khammam hospital. Edulla-Bayyaram Sub-Inspector B Poushotham has filed a case.