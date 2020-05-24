Case against TRS MLA Manchireddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Yacharam police on Saturday registered a case against MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Ibrahimpatnam ACP and an Inspector for abusing Yacharam BJP MPP Koppu Sukanya in the name of caste during an official programme on Thursday.

Manchireddy was laying the foundation stone for a Pharma City road at Nandivanaparti village in Yacharam Mandal of Ranga Reddy district when Sukanya raised some objections. Heated arguments followed after which Sukanya said she was roughed up by the MLA, his supporters and even policemen.

Further, Ibrahimpatnam ACP and an Inspector dragged her and husband away from the place, abusing them in the name of the caste. Sukanya was later admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered and the the investigation is under way.