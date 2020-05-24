Congress to stage deeksha along Krishna, Godavari

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has announced that the party would stage a deeksha demanding the completion of pending irrigation projects on the Krishna and Godavari rivers in the State. In a meeting with senior party leaders at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, he said that the deeksha would be held on the State formation day, June 2, from 10 am to 5 pm. A series of protests would be staged at different irrigation project sites along the Krishna.

Listing out the names of the protestors and the protest sites, Uttam added that the party would also stage a deeksha on June 6 along the Godavari. He also announced four committees comprising senior leaders to dig into the alleged irregularities in the State’s finance, education, new agriculture policy and others.

Uttam further said he would approach the High Court opposing the district collectors’ cap on the sale of seeds. The party is set to meet farmers on June 3 and 4.

Alleging that the prime lands of Osmania University have been under encroachment for a while, the TPCC chief said he would visit OU on Sunday to learn the facts. Meanwhile, the Nalgonda MP launched an exclusive portal developed to assist and support the migrant labourers at Gandhi Bhavan.

Protestors and protest sites

Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkatreddy, Jana Reddy: SLBC

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Seethakka, Podem Veeraiah: Paderu Reservoir

Revanth Reddy, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy: Laxmidevipally Pump House

Nagam Janardhan Reddy: Ellur reservoir

Chinna Reddy: Karivena

Sampath Kumar: Nettempadu

Vamshi Chand Reddy: Kalwakurthy