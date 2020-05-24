Crop regulation in place in Telangana
Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Saturday finalised the regulated agricultural system for the State and announced the extent of area for each crop for Vanakalam (kharif)
22.3 lakh tonnes of fertilisers allocated to Telangana for Vanakalam by the Centre
- The total cropped area in the State is estimated to be 1.3 crore acres
- Farmers not allowed to raise maize in Vanakalam