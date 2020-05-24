Ramalayam unable to pay staff for May

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Devasthanam authorities in Bhadrachalam are not in a position to pay salaries for the month of May to its employees and priests. Though the officials managed to pay half the salaries to priest and employees for March and April, they don’t have enough funds to pay salaries for May.

According to information, there are 60 priests and 40 employees in the Ramalayam, `90 lakh is required to pay full salaries. Meanwhile, the officials are struggling to even maintain the temple. Meanwhile, the worst-hit are the outsourced staff. According to sources, there are as many as 162 outsourced staff and they have not received their salaries from the last three months.

Speaking to Express, Temple Executive Officer Narasimhulu said, ‘’We are planning to urge the government to sanction a loan or give permission to withdraw some amount from the reserve fund of `6 crore for paying salaries to the priest and employees.”