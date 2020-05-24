‘Rs 1,500 for all white ration card holders’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman M Srinivas Reddy announced on Saturday that all the white ration card holders would get `1,500 that was announced by the government during the lockdown.

Those who have not taken their ration for three successive months too would get the money, he said.

The government has deposited `2,227 crore in the bank accounts of the white ration card holders in April and May, and another `158.24 crore was paid to 5.21 lakh people via post in the absence of bank accounts.