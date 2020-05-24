STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government shifts focus to Mallannasagar

Though officials intended to complete the project quickly, their plan was foiled by court cases and land acquisition delays; so far, they’ve evacuated villagers from Laxmapur

Published: 24th May 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

​A total of seven villages are to be submerged under the Mallannasagar project and around 6,000 oustees reside in these villages.

​A total of seven villages are to be submerged under the Mallannasagar project and around 6,000 oustees reside in these villages.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Now that Kondapochamma Reservoir is almost out of the way, the State government has shifted its attention to the Mallannasagar project. The reservoir has a capacity of 52 tmcft. Though the government intended to complete the project quickly, its plan was foiled by a series of court cases and land acquisition delays. 

A total of seven villages are to be submerged under the Mallannasagar project and around 6,000 oustees reside in these villages. Half of them have told the government that they didn’t need double bedroom houses and instead wanted monetary welfare — 5.04 lakh per family. 

Meanwhile, the others have not yet been allotted houses in the rehabilitation colony at Mutrajpally. Construction of around 2,000 houses have already been completed and the others would be ready within a month, said official sources. 

District Collector P Venkatram Reddy visited Mutrajpally and inspected the houses being constructed, He directed the officials to expedite the work and complete it in a month. He said he would visit the site twice a week to ensure there was no delay.   

As for evacuation, officials have cleared Laxmapur village so far. Speaking to Express, Gajwel tahsildar Mohammad Anwar said that the oustees have been provided temporary rehabilitation. “Over 2,000 double bedroom houses are ready. Only 3,000 oustees have opted for 2BHK and we are making arrangements as per their demand. Schools, markets and places of religious worship are being constructed as well,” the tahsildar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kondapochamma Reservoir Mallannasagar project
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp