Telangana government shifts focus to Mallannasagar

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Now that Kondapochamma Reservoir is almost out of the way, the State government has shifted its attention to the Mallannasagar project. The reservoir has a capacity of 52 tmcft. Though the government intended to complete the project quickly, its plan was foiled by a series of court cases and land acquisition delays.

A total of seven villages are to be submerged under the Mallannasagar project and around 6,000 oustees reside in these villages. Half of them have told the government that they didn’t need double bedroom houses and instead wanted monetary welfare — 5.04 lakh per family.

Meanwhile, the others have not yet been allotted houses in the rehabilitation colony at Mutrajpally. Construction of around 2,000 houses have already been completed and the others would be ready within a month, said official sources.

District Collector P Venkatram Reddy visited Mutrajpally and inspected the houses being constructed, He directed the officials to expedite the work and complete it in a month. He said he would visit the site twice a week to ensure there was no delay.

As for evacuation, officials have cleared Laxmapur village so far. Speaking to Express, Gajwel tahsildar Mohammad Anwar said that the oustees have been provided temporary rehabilitation. “Over 2,000 double bedroom houses are ready. Only 3,000 oustees have opted for 2BHK and we are making arrangements as per their demand. Schools, markets and places of religious worship are being constructed as well,” the tahsildar said.