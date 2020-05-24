Telangana government to the aid of handloom weavers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to pay money to weavers under Netannaku Cheyutha well in advance of the completion of the scheme, said IT, Industries and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao.

At a review meeting here on Saturday, the Minister said the government was taking special measures to protect the interests of the weavers in the State. The decision to pay them money is to help them tide over the present crisis caused by the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

As part of the Netannaku Cheyutha, the handloom weavers have to contribute eight per cent towards the savings scheme, while the government would pay 16 per cent. The lock-in period for the thrift scheme is three years and so far, the weavers have contributed `31 crore, while the government has contributed `62 crore. As the government has decided to pay the amount to the weavers well before the completion of the lock-in period, around 26,500 weavers in the State would get `93 crore.

“Each weaver will get between `50,000 and `1.25 lakh,” the Minister said. Besides, another `1.18 crore would be paid to those weavers whose tenure of the scheme has been completed recently. This would benefit about 2,337 weavers. “We have allocated money to weavers in the budget and have always supported them. We have also taken up several initiatives to help them during the lockdown period,” Rama Rao said.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao reviewed the work on making Bathukamma sarees and Kakatiya Mega Textile Park. TSIIC Chairman G Balamallu, IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Handlooms and Textiles Director Shailaja Ramaiyer were present.