Two Biharis picked up for questioning in Warangal migrants death case

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a major turn of events, the Warangal police detained two persons who hail from Bihar, on Saturday, for questioning in connection with the nine bodies found from an agriculture well in Geesukonda mandal in Warangal Rural district.

It has to mentioned here that of the nine persons found dead in the well, six were from a single family. Sources said that the two detained persons, identified as Sanjay Kumar Yadav and Mohan, both migrants workers, were frequently in touch with Mohammed Maqsood Alam, the head of the family. They are currently under police custody and were questioned on Saturday to record their statements.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the cops have recovered mobile phones of two of the deceased persons.

They are also looking at all the angles before concluding if it was a murder of mass suicide. According to sources at the MGM Hospital, the bodies of the deceased persons have been handed over to their relatives after postmortem.

Forensic experts said that all the nine persons were alive while being thrown/jumping into the agriculture well. The deceased person’s sternum bones have been sent to Hyderabad for chemical analysis, they said and noted that the reason of deaths can only be ascertained after getting the report, which will take another ten days to come.

Speaking to Express, Mamnoor ACP G Shyam Sunder said, six teams have been deployed to probe the case. While one team is working on gathering evidences, the other teams are recording the statements of those close to Maqsood Alam.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali phoned Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) Dr V Ravinder on Saturday and enquired about the progress of the probe. He directed the commissioner to speed up the investigation.