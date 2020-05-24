Two women die after surgeries go wrong in Telangana

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Two women, one who was being treated for piles and the other who underwent a tubectomy at a private hospital here, died after their surgeries failed. Police personnel were deployed at the hospital to avoid any untoward incident.

According to the police, Banotu Sheela, 25, from Manala in Rudrangi mandal, was admitted to Teja Hospital for piles. Soon after her surgery, she began vomiting and complained of stomach ache. She was referred to Karimnagar, where doctors declared her brought dead.

In the second case, Gajuala Ravali, 24, who underwent a tubectomy at the same hospital, died after the surgery. Both the women’s families accused Dr P Raghu of Teja Hospital of negligence, and demanded inquiry. CI M Venkatnarsaiah said cases were registered against the doctor and the hospital.

Meanwhile, Collector D Krishna Bhaskar also ordered a probe into the deaths. DMHO Dr A Suman Mohan Rao seized the hospital. A special inquiry committee would be constituted and those responsible would be brought to book, he said.