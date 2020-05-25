STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Air quality to suffer as govt eases lockdown rules

According to several pollution data researchers and analysts, the average concentration of most pollutants in the city had fallen during the initial phases of the lockdown.

Published: 25th May 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After more than two months of lockdown, the State government is cautiously easing restrictions in the city, leading to buzzing markets, busier roads and the resultant spike in air pollution. 
An analysis of pollutant data available from the monitoring stations of the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has shown that the levels of few of the most harmful air pollutants, including particulate matter PM2.5, PM10 and Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), were lower in the last two months. 

Speaking to Express, CREA analyst Sunil Dahiya also highlighted that the daily average of PM 2.5 — tiny pollutants which pose the greatest health risk as they can get deep into the lungs and in some cases may even get into the bloodstream — began increasing in the city after May 19. Experts claim that the reduction in air pollution during the lockdown was due to sparse traffic, followed by a reduction in dust re-suspension. Emissions from the construction sector were also negligible. Closure of non-essential industries helped as well.

