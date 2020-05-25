Bandi Sanjay Kumar calls Telangana and AP governments anti-Hindu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday alleged that Chief Ministers K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were trying their best to convert Telangana and Andhra Pradesh into Muslim and Christian States respectively.

Releasing a press statement here, he condemned the move of the AP government to sell the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD) properties and said the BJP would fight the anti-Hindu activities of the two governments. “If the governments work against the sentiments of the Hindus, all the Hindu people would unite to fight against the them,” he said, demanding that Jagan withdraw his decision to sell the TTD properties.

Meanwhile, addressing mediapersons through video conference, Bandi alleged that the Telangana government was hiding the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths. He said a woman, A Madhavi, was demanding the government to reveal the details of her husband and father-in-law, who were admitted to Gandhi Hospital with Covid-19. He said the government was acting recklessly with regard to announcing the details of A Madhusudan and A Eswaraiah, and said the family of the father-son duo was eagerly awaiting their details.