Congress to meet Governor on Osmania University land encroachment

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Congress party would fight the encroachment of Osmania University lands, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that they would approach the Governor to secure them from land grabbers.

The Nalgonda MP, along with CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, party leaders V Hanumantha Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, Ch Vamshichand Reddy and A Sampath Kumar, on Sunday, visited DD Colony and inspected the OU lands that were claimed to be encroached. The party leaders were, however, detained by the police as they reached the OU entrance. Mild tension prevailed as Congress leaders objected to their detention. Later, the protestors were dispersed by the police.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Uttam warned encroachers of serious consequences if even an inch of the land belonging to the varsity gets compromised. He further demanded that the State government stop illegal construction by private persons on the said lands. Demanding a high-level probe into the encroachment, he said that Osmania University has a rich history that should not be tainted by unwarranted construction.

“Instead of strengthening Osmania University further, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s approach has been causing a huge damage to it and other universities in the State. Perhaps, the CM has a special grudge against OU as he was denied the opportunity to speak on the occasion of its centenary celebrations,” Uttam said.