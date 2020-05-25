Shortage of officials delay devpt works in Kothagudem

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Agency district Bhadradri-Kothagudem is facing shortage of officials as many key posts are being run by in-charge officials and the administration work is not going smoothly. State government formed the new Bhadradri-Kothagudem district as it had huge tribal population. However, many of the posts in government offices are still lying vacant.

According to information, some acting in-charge officers are over burdened with work and are unable to do justice either of the posts. As per sources, DRDA project director post has not been filled since Jagath Kumar Reddy got transferred. At present, the Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Madhusudhan Raju is acting as in-charge.

Meanwhile, the Bhadrachalam Sub-Collector post has also been lying vacant for past many months after Bhavesh Mishra was transferred and Kothagudem RDO is acting as in-charge. The revenue officer post has also been vacant, which too is proving to be a headache.