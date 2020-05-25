STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Unemployed daily wage labourers sell two-month-old boy for Rs 22,000

In a shocking incident, an alcoholic man and his wife sold their two-month-old baby boy for `22,000 as they had no money or jobs.

Published: 25th May 2020 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

A Child Welfare Committee official bottle feeds the rescued child.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, an alcoholic man and his wife sold their two-month-old baby boy for Rs 22,000 as they had no money or jobs. Madan Singh and Saritha, who work as daily wage labourers, told the Jeedimetla police that they sold their son because they have been unemployed since the lockdown came into effect. 

A Child Welfare Committee official
bottle feeds the rescued child

Though selling the baby was Madan’s idea, police registered a case against Saritha as well because of her complicity in the crime. Cases were also filed against mediators and a woman who bought the child for her sister. The rescued baby was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee for further care on Sunday. Madan and Saritha, who hail from Mahabubabad district, live in Jeedimetla. They have a seven-year-old older son as well. Two months ago, Saritha gave birth to their second boy. But owing to joblessness, the couple was not able to take care of the children. The other issue was that Madan frittered away most of the family’s savings on alcohol. 

Meanwhile, their neighbour Seshu’s sister Devi who lives in Yellammabanda, was looking to adopt a child as she is childless. Seshu noticed that the couple was not able to feed the baby and approached them for an informal adoption. Accordingly, Seshu held negotiations with the couple and they struck a deal for `22,000. Both the parties even signed a written agreement in the presence of Yadamma, Aravind and Mahesh, other neighbours, as mediators.

After receiving the sum, Madan and Saritha handed over the baby to Seshu on Saturday night. However, after the process was completed, Saritha grew emotional and started crying, follwing which residents in the area alerted the police. Police found that Seshu had taken the child to Secunderabad for a check-up. “They were traced and the child has been rescued from their possession,” said Jeedimetla Inspector P Balaraj.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
labourers baby
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp