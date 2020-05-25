Unemployed daily wage labourers sell two-month-old boy for Rs 22,000

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, an alcoholic man and his wife sold their two-month-old baby boy for Rs 22,000 as they had no money or jobs. Madan Singh and Saritha, who work as daily wage labourers, told the Jeedimetla police that they sold their son because they have been unemployed since the lockdown came into effect.

A Child Welfare Committee official

bottle feeds the rescued child

Though selling the baby was Madan’s idea, police registered a case against Saritha as well because of her complicity in the crime. Cases were also filed against mediators and a woman who bought the child for her sister. The rescued baby was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee for further care on Sunday. Madan and Saritha, who hail from Mahabubabad district, live in Jeedimetla. They have a seven-year-old older son as well. Two months ago, Saritha gave birth to their second boy. But owing to joblessness, the couple was not able to take care of the children. The other issue was that Madan frittered away most of the family’s savings on alcohol.

Meanwhile, their neighbour Seshu’s sister Devi who lives in Yellammabanda, was looking to adopt a child as she is childless. Seshu noticed that the couple was not able to feed the baby and approached them for an informal adoption. Accordingly, Seshu held negotiations with the couple and they struck a deal for `22,000. Both the parties even signed a written agreement in the presence of Yadamma, Aravind and Mahesh, other neighbours, as mediators.

After receiving the sum, Madan and Saritha handed over the baby to Seshu on Saturday night. However, after the process was completed, Saritha grew emotional and started crying, follwing which residents in the area alerted the police. Police found that Seshu had taken the child to Secunderabad for a check-up. “They were traced and the child has been rescued from their possession,” said Jeedimetla Inspector P Balaraj.