Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Pawan Kalyan discuss political scene in AP, TS

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that Chief Ministers K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have been trying to create communal hatred in their respective States.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that Chief Ministers K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have been trying to create communal hatred in their respective States.

The Karimnagar MP met Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad on Monday to discuss the various political developments in the Telugu states. Speaking to the media afterwards, Bandi alleged that Jagan has been encouraging conversions to Christianity in AP.

“The BJP and Jana Sena have been working together in AP. We have come to an understanding to do the same in Telangana as well,” he said. Bandi further added that the duo had discusses issued pertaining to irrigation projects, including Pothireddypadu.

Bandi asks CM to come clean on Central funds

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao issue a white paper on how the State government has been spending the Centre’s funds in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the CM on Monday, Bandi asked whether the money spent for the welfare of migrant labourers was withdrawn from the Central  funds or other sources. “The Union government had sanctioned `224 crores under NDRF, `216 crores for medical equipment and `982 crores as devolution funds to Telangana to combat the pandemic,” Bandi said.

