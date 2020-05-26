Beedi leaf collectors out of harm’s way

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Covid-19 outbreak has had a telling effect on all the sectors pushing the economy to the brink while rendering many jobless in the process. But the tribals who eke out a living by collecting beedi leaves seems to be untouched by the impact of the pandemic. Like every year, they have been earning a decent income by collecting the beedi leaves.

More than 80,000 tribals are dependent on beedi leaves collection in May and June. Every year, they get to work for two months in Bhadrachalam division, Yellandu, Kothagudem, Manugur and Sattupalli. In these 45 days, a family of four members earns around Rs 10,000 and a family of six up to Rs 15,000. Collecting the beedi leaves is a main source of income for them in summer.

This year, the Forest Department has set a target to collect as many as 35,700 standard bags of beedi leaves, a slightly higher margin than the last year -- 34,600 bags.

District Forest Officer Ravinder Naik said, “Beedi leaf collection began a week ago in the district and it is progressing at a brisk pace.”

Though the tribals collect the beedi leaves in the forest areas, they are taking precautions like wearing masks and maintaining a safe distance from each other to avoid contracting the Coronavirus.