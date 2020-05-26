STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Can’t conquer coronavirus with Vitamin-D tablets, say Hyderabad doctors

The Covid-19 pandemic has posed a threat to the whole of mankind, but it is the elderly who are at a higher risk.

Published: 26th May 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

pills, tablets, medicines

For representational purposes

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic has posed a threat to the whole of mankind, but it is the elderly who are at a higher risk. A recent study claims that older and darker-skinned people who are likely to have low levels of Vitamin D may benefit from taking supplements of the vitamin to protect themselves against the virus. However, city-based doctors say the intake of Vitamin-D supplements alone may not be a foolproof method of protecting oneself from the infection.

Vitamin D, which is made by the skin on being exposed to sunlight, plays an important role in maintaining calcium and phosphate balance, and is essential for bone growth. Low Vitamin D status is also associated with other non-communicable diseases.

Many researches claim that cytokine storm — an acute immune reaction — was found to be the common cause of death in Covid patients. Vitamin D also modulates the immune response of white blood cells by preventing them from releasing too many cytokines, which is what leads to the cytokine storm, says the study.

“Supplementation of V-D is inexpensive and the danger of side effects are low when taken orally. However, patients with kidney and liver diseases shouldn’t take supplements without prescription,” says Dr V Mohan, chairman and chief of diabetology at Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre.

Meanwhile, when Express spoke to a few city nutritionists, they claimed that even though Vitamin D is good for immunity, observational studies cannot be used unless there is clinical data. Dr Jyoti Chhabria, senior nutritionist, says,  “Covid is a new virus. Until there is proper data, people should not take supplements.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Vitamin-D tablets Covid-19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp