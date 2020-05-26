CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to review lockdown, measures for Kharif season

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will conduct a review meeting on Wednesday to discuss the lockdown measures, preparations for Vanakalam (Kharif) and State Formation Day celebrations on June 2.Matters such as opening of all the shops in the GHMC area daily or to continue the existing staggered system will also be discussed in the meeting, according to a press release from the CMO on Monday.Earlier, the Chief Minister had relaxed lockdown regulations in the State, permitting shops and industries to open up. He, however, had maintained that social distancing must be at followed all costs.