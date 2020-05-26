Covid-19: Three deaths, 66 new positive cases in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Along with migrants, a new cluster has emerged in the State as a total of 28 foreign evacuees have tested positive for Covid-19 so far. Out of the 66 new cases recorded on Monday, 18 are foreign evacuees, 31 come under GHMC limits, 15 are migrants, and one each from Maharashtra and Ranga Reddy. Three new deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 56. The total number of cases stands at 1,920 and 1,164 people have recovered so far. Over 700 active cases are still being treated.

Cop at Gandhi Hospital tests positive

A police constable posted at Gandhi Hospital tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. According to the police, the constable had been suffering from severe fever for the past two days and had been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Later, he complained of cough and cold. Based on his symptoms, he was tested for the virus and the result came back positive. He was then shifted to Gandhi Hospital for proper treatment.

Following the incident, doctors collected samples from his family members and asked them to be home quarantined. Police officials have directed all staff to take measures in preventing Covid-19 while performing duties. Regular medical check ups are being done for the staff.