Eid celebrations shift to virtual world, photos of sheer khurma flood Twitter

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and others conveyed their Eid greetings.

Published: 26th May 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Muslims offering prayers at their home on the occasion of Eid in Karimnagar on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The familiar hustle and bustle of Eid in Hyderabad was missing this year, evident from the sight of empty mosques, eidgahs, eateries, marketplaces and so on.

In contrast to the tradition of visiting local mosques wearing new clothes to offer Eid prayers, this year everyone in the city celebrated the end of Ramzan by staying inside their houses and offering chasht and shukrana prayers.

Embraces and handshakes were missing as several muftis and maulanas had called for maintaining social distancing. Instead, the celebration shifted to the virtual world, where many wished their relatives over video call or on social media platforms. Pictures of homemade sheer khurma and sewai flooded Twitter.
Meanwhile, many NGOs celebrated the festival by helping the poor. The Helping Hand Foundation made sheer khurma for Covid-19 suspected patients in quarantine at various hospitals.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and others conveyed their Eid greetings. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spent time with differently-abled people in Rajendranagar.

