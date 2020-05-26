Four arrested for murder

NALGONDA: Four people were arrested in connection with a murder that occurred on May 20 at Kathalagudem village. According to police, the accused — N Srikanth, D Hareesh, M Shekhar and K Raju — killed Dasari Naveen to avenge the death of another person in the village, D Ramesh, who had committed suicide six months ago due to severe stomach pain.They believed that Ramesh died due to the black magic done by deceased’s father D Balaiah.
