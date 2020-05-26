IT industry will  grow after Covid crisis, says KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao, on Monday, said that the industry was set to grow during the post-Covid period and felt that there were several opportunities for tech firms in the medical and education sectors amid the crisis.

KTR, who met with members of the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) on Tuesday, made suggestions to tackle the limitations faced by IT employees in the current scenario. He promised that requisite assistance would be provided by the State government and other concerned authorities for the same.

The Minister further advised the industry representatives to adapt to the existing situation and create new opportunities, considering the Central government had announced that it would support local industries.

KTR pointed out that over the past two months, a wide variety of programmes were conducted in the medical and education sectors — and across industries — via video conferencing and other media.

Meanwhile, the HYSEA representatives told the Minister that the IT industry in Hyderabad had grown enormously with the support of the State government over the past six years. They also said that during the current crisis, the government had come up with initiatives and measures to curb the virus.

KTR extends Eid wishes

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali called on Minister KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday on the occasion of Eid. KTR extended Ramzan greetings to the Home Minister. Several Ministers also extended their wishes to the HM.