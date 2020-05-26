LRS deadline extended up to September 30 in new municipalities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department has issued orders for extension of time limit for receipt of Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications up to September 30 in newly constituted municipalities, municipal corporations, and, in the villages recently merged.

The Municipal Commissioners were told to designate area wise officers with daily targets to ensure filing of applications by coordinating with the beneficiaries of unauthorised layouts and to review progress on every Saturday.

The MAUD Department has also issued another order for extension of time limit for receipt of LRS applications up to September 30 in gram panchayats falling in four newly constituted Urban Development Authorities-- Satavahana, Karimnagar, Khammam, and, Siddipet.