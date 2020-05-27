As death toll rises, Eatala enquires after critical patients

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking note of the rising number of Covid-19 deaths in the State, Health Minister Eatala Rajender sat down with Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr Raja Rao to discuss the condition of critical patients.

Eatala said, “Gandhi Hospital currently has over 30 Covid-19 patients who are in a critical condition. We are constantly monitoring them. I have asked the doctors to keep me updated about each patient daily.” “I have also asked the doctors to be in touch with the family members of the these critical patients and keep them apprised of the situation.

Gandhi Hospital has 80 ventilators and we are making full use of the infrastructure available,” he added. The number of Covid deaths have shot up since May 18, and 23 people have died in the last seven days. The first 34 deaths were spread over a span of three months. On an average, the State has recorded three to four deaths each day in the last week, the highest being five deaths in a single day.

Minister upset with Centre

The Minister also expressed displeasure over the Union government for not responding to Telangana’s request for 1,000 ventilators. Speaking to the media, he said, “We are grateful to the Micron Foundation for providing us with 100 ventilators, 80 of which have been given to the Gandhi Hospital, 10 to Osmania General Hospital and 10 to Chest Hospital.

We have asked the Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan to provide us with 1,000 ventilators, but we have not received a response from him yet.” He further added that Grace Foundation would also be donating 100 more ventilators to the Telangana Health Department. On the occasion, Eatala thanked the DRDO for offering to donate more ventilators. “We have repaired and fixed all the ventilators that were available with the State Health Department, and they are being utilised completely,” the Minister said.