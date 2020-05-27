STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Auto driver ends life by jumping into Godavari

The police shifted his body to Government General Hospital (GGH), Nizamabad, for postmortem and later handed it over to the family.

Published: 27th May 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: An auto-rickshaw driver committed suicide by jumping in the Godavari river at Yamcha village on Tuesday. The deceased person has been identified as G Ramu (25), a native of Basara village in Nirmal district.

Ramu was facing financial issues ever since the lockdown came into effect in the State. After the relaxations were announced, he started venturing out of home. However, on Monday, a biker hit Ramu and then threatened him with dire consequence if he reported the matter to the police.

Locals said he was depressed over the incident and ended his life. The police shifted his body to Government General Hospital (GGH), Nizamabad, for postmortem and later handed it over to the family. Ramu’s family has lodged a complaint with the police against the biker.

They also demanded compensation from the bike owner’s family and staged a road block at Yamcha village. Navipet Sub-Inspector B Venkateshwarlu pacified them and assured them of justice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
suicide auto driver Godavari
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp