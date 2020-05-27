Auto driver ends life by jumping into Godavari

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: An auto-rickshaw driver committed suicide by jumping in the Godavari river at Yamcha village on Tuesday. The deceased person has been identified as G Ramu (25), a native of Basara village in Nirmal district.

Ramu was facing financial issues ever since the lockdown came into effect in the State. After the relaxations were announced, he started venturing out of home. However, on Monday, a biker hit Ramu and then threatened him with dire consequence if he reported the matter to the police.

Locals said he was depressed over the incident and ended his life. The police shifted his body to Government General Hospital (GGH), Nizamabad, for postmortem and later handed it over to the family. Ramu’s family has lodged a complaint with the police against the biker.

They also demanded compensation from the bike owner’s family and staged a road block at Yamcha village. Navipet Sub-Inspector B Venkateshwarlu pacified them and assured them of justice.