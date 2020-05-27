Jailed in US, Al Qaeda operative arrives in Hyderabad, quarantined

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mohd Ibrahim Zubair, who was deported from US to India, was brought to Hyderabad city late on Tuesday night. Zubair, who was accused of terror funding to Al Qaeda in US, was arrested by the FBI in 2015 and was also sentenced to five years in prison soon after that.

Around ten days ago, he was deported to India. After reaching India, he was sent to a quarantine centre at a private hotel in Amritsar. Though senior police officials confirmed his arrival to the city, they, however, did not reveal any information about his whereabouts.

It is learnt that he has been shifted to a secret location in the city. 41-year-old Zubair, who completed his engineering in the city in the early 90s, was inclined to Al Qaeda ideology after moving to US. Later he, along with his brother and two others, travelled to Yemen to meet the then Al Qaeda leader Anwar-al-Awlaki. As they could not meet Awlaki, they gave $20,000 to an associate. However, during his three year stay in Hyderabad, he had a clean record.