KCR to decide on opening of shops, extending Covid lockdown today

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would decide whether or not to continue with the staggered opening of shops in GHMC areas, during a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would decide whether or not to continue with the staggered opening of shops in GHMC areas, during a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday. Even though the entire GHMC jurisdiction, except for the containment zones, was declared a Green Zone, the Telangana government rolled out an odd-even plan for the opening of shops. The Chief Minister would discuss the lockdown measures in the civic body’s areas and other steps to be taken to contain the novel Coronavirus at the meeting.  The meeting would also take a decision on whether to extend the lockdown beyond May 31 or not. 

Crop season
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister would discuss at length about the Vanakalam (Kharif) agriculture season too. According to the government’s plan, farmers should start sowing in Rohini Karte itself so that the crop season ends early. Likewise, the Yasangi (Rabi) crop too should be completed by March-end. “Harvesting should be completed by March-end for all crops.

There should not be any standing crop after that. The Assembly Speaker and former Agriculture Minister implemented this system in his Assembly segment and got good results. The government plans to replicate the same across the State,” sources in the Agriculture department said.  Cutting the crop by March eliminates the possibility of loss caused by untimely rains and hailstorms in April/May, the sources said. Also, water is available in the tanks of both Krishna and Godavari basins for one wet crop initially, they said. KCR may take a call on this at the meeting, apart from discussing how the State Formation Day celebrations on June 2.

