KCR to release water from Kondapochamma on May 29

Kondapochamma is one among the aggregation of several projects, which is called Kaleshwaram.

Published: 27th May 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 10:18 AM

An aerial view of a Kondapochamma pump house

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) will cross a major milestone on May 29 when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will release water from Kondapochamma Sagar Project, the highest point in KLIS.

Exactly 343 days after Medigadda barrage was commissioned, the Godavari water in its 240-km long glorious uphill journey to 618 metres height has reached Kondapochamma reservoir from where water would be released on the appointed day. When Medigadda was inaugurated, water was pumped to a height of 100 metres. Kondapochamma is one among the aggregation of several projects, which is called Kaleshwaram.

“The Chief Minister will inaugurate Kondapochamma Sagar Project at 11.30 am on May 29. Tridandi Srimannarayana Chinna Jeeyar Swamy will participate in the programme and grace the occasion,” a release from the CMO said on Tuesday. The Kaleshwaram project was inaugurated on June 21, 2019. Several projects under KLIS were inaugurated in the last one year. 

Kondapochamma Sagar Project, which was taken up with an estimated cost of `3,500 crore has a storage capacity of 15 tmcft. It will provide irrigation to a total of 2,85, 280 acres — 1,06,953 acres in Siddipet, 39,102 acres in Sangareddy, 82,040 acres in Medak, 38,953 acres in Yadadri-Bhongiri and 18,232 acres in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) executed the Kondapochamma works.  

