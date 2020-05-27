Lockdown relaxation to blame for rising tally in Telangana?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 71 Covid-19 cases and one death on Tuesday. The death toll has risen to 57, while the total number of cases stands at 1,991. Reportedly, a staff nurse at Niloufer Hospital also tested positive for the virus. This is the second health worker from the hospital to test positive.

As many as 120 people were discharged on Tuesday — the highest in a single day. This takes the total number of recovered patients to 1,284. However, the spike in recoveries can also be attributed to the new ICMR guidelines that permit hospitals to discharge asymptomatic patients after 10 days, even if they don’t test negative for Covid.

Additionally, the relaxations in lockdown has played a key role in increasing the number of cases.

A four-year-old boy, who had returned with his parents to Jaklair village in Mahbubnagar district from Mumbai, was tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The infant’s parents work as labourers in Mumbai. After the government permitted migrants to go back to their native places, the couple had travelled to Jaklair along with the toddler. When the child developed a cough, he was taken to Makthal Government Hospital. He was later referred to Mahbubnagar Government Hospital and finally to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad.

In Nagarkurnool district, a positive case of Covid was recorded a couple of days ago. The 55-year-old patient, who was residing in Hyderabad, had returned home to Ramachandrapuram after the lockdown relaxation. According to Dr Sravan Kumar, Special Officer for Covid-19 in Nagarkurnool, his family in Ramachandrapuram had held a small function in the colony after his return. He was tested positive afterwards. He may also have transmitted the virus — that he may have contracted from Hyderabad — to the attendees.

As on Tuesday, 39 people have been placed under home quarantine and the entire locality has been sealed. A similar case of transmission was observed in Shadnagar of Rangareddy district on Monday, where five of a family tested positive. They had gone to Hyderabad to attend the funeral of a relative, who was had tested positive for Covid-19 posthumously. According to Dr Chandu Nayak, Deputy DMHO of Rangareddy, the family may have caught the virus because the cremation was performed without adequate precautions. Meanwhile, in Nalgonda, a 14-year-old migrant from Mumbai tested positive on Tuesday.