STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Major relief for PG medical, dental aspirants

The GO recommended a higher fee structure for private unaided minority and non-minority professional medical and dental courses for the block period 2020-2023.

Published: 27th May 2020 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court (HC) on Tuesday modified its earlier order by directing medical colleges to collect only 50 per cent of the total fee mentioned in the GO 20 for category-A (convener quota) and 60 per cent for category-B (management quota) seats in the post graduate medical and dental courses.  

Considering the request of the advocate appearing for 121 medical students, the bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther passed this order in the miscellaneous petition challenging the GO 20 issued by the State government on April 14. The GO recommended a higher fee structure for private unaided minority and non-minority professional medical and dental courses for the block period 2020-2023.

On May 20, the bench, in its interim order, directed the petitioner students falling in category-A to pay 50 per cent of the enhanced fee, in addition to the fee prescribed in GO 29, and submit a bond for the remaining 50 per cent in favour of the colleges. Those under category-B were told to pay 60 per cent of the enhanced fee, in addition to that prescribed in the GO, and give a bond for the remaining 40 per cent. The bench had said the amount and the bonds would be subject to a final decision in the current case. 

Advocate Sama Sandeep Reddy, who appeared for the students, filed a miscellaneous petition with a plea to amend the interim orders. He told the court that the students have to pay about 75 per cent of the prescribed fee to join the course as per the HC’s interim orders. On the other hand, the counsels of various private medical colleges urged the HC not to modify its interim orders. After hearing both sides, the bench made its order applicable for all students and adjourned the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana High Court
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp