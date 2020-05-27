Major relief for PG medical, dental aspirants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court (HC) on Tuesday modified its earlier order by directing medical colleges to collect only 50 per cent of the total fee mentioned in the GO 20 for category-A (convener quota) and 60 per cent for category-B (management quota) seats in the post graduate medical and dental courses.

Considering the request of the advocate appearing for 121 medical students, the bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther passed this order in the miscellaneous petition challenging the GO 20 issued by the State government on April 14. The GO recommended a higher fee structure for private unaided minority and non-minority professional medical and dental courses for the block period 2020-2023.

On May 20, the bench, in its interim order, directed the petitioner students falling in category-A to pay 50 per cent of the enhanced fee, in addition to the fee prescribed in GO 29, and submit a bond for the remaining 50 per cent in favour of the colleges. Those under category-B were told to pay 60 per cent of the enhanced fee, in addition to that prescribed in the GO, and give a bond for the remaining 40 per cent. The bench had said the amount and the bonds would be subject to a final decision in the current case.

Advocate Sama Sandeep Reddy, who appeared for the students, filed a miscellaneous petition with a plea to amend the interim orders. He told the court that the students have to pay about 75 per cent of the prescribed fee to join the course as per the HC’s interim orders. On the other hand, the counsels of various private medical colleges urged the HC not to modify its interim orders. After hearing both sides, the bench made its order applicable for all students and adjourned the case.