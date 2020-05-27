Murder accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The accused in the killing of nine persons in Warangal, Sanjay Kumar Yadav, was produced in the district court on Tuesday. He was remanded to 14-day judicial custody and the police shifted him to Warangal Central Jail.

The relatives of Maqsood Alam, one of the victims, arrived in Warangal on Tuesday to collect the bodies of the deceased and alleged that Sanjay may have taken the help of others in committing the crime. They demanded that the police investigate the involvement of others in the case. Later in the day, Maqsood’s relatives conducted the last rites of the deceased.