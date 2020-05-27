Paddy farmers stage protest against delay in procurement

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Farmers from Chakunta village in Choppadandi mandal staged a rasta roko on Karimnagar-Laxettipet highway on Tuesday demanding immediate procurement of paddy.They alleged that the rice millers were looting them by cutting about eight to 10 kg from each quintal of the produce claiming that it is dust or impurity, to make the produce weigh less and thereby pay the farmers a meagre amount. The farmers also expressed their dissatisfaction over the steps taken by the government for the procurement of paddy during Yasangi.

Speaking to Express, farmers Venkataramana Reddy and Tirupathi alleged that though they have been waiting for the past five days, the rice millers have not purchased their produce yet. Meanwhile, the CPI-associated Vyavasaya Karmika Sangam extended support to the protest and a delegation of the association led by its district general secretary Gudikandula Satyam staged a sit-in protest along with the farmers. The Sangam leaders demanded the government officials to take necessary steps to procure paddy from all farmers.

Learning about the protest, Revenue Department authorities and police reached the area and held talks with the farmers. They pacified them by promising to talk to the rice millers regarding their demands. The Sangam leader Gudikandula Satyam said they would intensify the agitation if the government continues to neglect farmers.