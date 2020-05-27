STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Paddy farmers stage protest against delay in procurement

Farmers from Chakunta village in Choppadandi mandal staged a rasta roko on Karimnagar-Laxettipet highway on Tuesday demanding immediate procurement of paddy. 

Published: 27th May 2020 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers staging a rasta roko on Karimnagar-Laxettipet highway on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Farmers from Chakunta village in Choppadandi mandal staged a rasta roko on Karimnagar-Laxettipet highway on Tuesday demanding immediate procurement of paddy.They alleged that the rice millers were looting them by cutting about eight to 10 kg from each quintal of the produce claiming that it is dust or impurity, to make the produce weigh less and thereby pay the farmers a meagre amount. The farmers also expressed their dissatisfaction over the steps taken by the government for the procurement of paddy during Yasangi.

Speaking to Express, farmers Venkataramana Reddy and Tirupathi alleged that though they have been waiting for the past five days, the rice millers have not purchased their produce yet. Meanwhile, the CPI-associated Vyavasaya Karmika Sangam extended support to the protest and a delegation of the association led by its district general secretary Gudikandula Satyam staged a sit-in protest along with the farmers. The Sangam leaders demanded the government officials to take necessary steps to procure paddy from all farmers. 

Learning about the protest, Revenue Department authorities and police reached the area and held talks with the farmers. They pacified them by promising to talk to the rice millers regarding their demands. The Sangam leader Gudikandula Satyam said they would intensify the agitation if the government continues to neglect farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp