Six doctors behind death of woman, baby

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government informed the High Court (HC) that it identified six doctors who were responsible for the death of Janeela, from Jogulamba Gadwal district, and her newborn last month. Disciplinary action and steps to avert the recurrence of such incidents were being taken, it said.

The government, represented by Special Chief Secretary for Medical, Health and Family Welfare A Santhi Kumari, filed a common counter affidavit in two PILs.

One PIL was based on a letter to the Chief Justice by advocate K Kishore Kumar, seeking directions to ensure that all hospitals in the State treat patients on the basis of medical emergency and not to stick to bureaucratic norms which would endanger lives. The other, by advocate Sreenitha Pujari, sought access to essential health services for pregnant women and neonatal care during the lockdown.

The government, in the counter, stated that a three-member inquiry committee found that the Government General Hospital at Mahbubnagar failed to admit and treat the patient, Janeela, who died on April 27. It was found that the gynaecologist at the government maternity hospital near Sultan Bazaar in the city did not examine the patient and shifted her to Gandhi Hospital. In all, six doctors — Dr Prashanthi, Dr Radha, Dr Amrutha, Dr Mahalaxmi, Dr G Sharmila and Dr Apurva — were found responsible for the maternal death.

In order to ensure that such incidents do not recur, a contingent micro-action plan is being implemented to make the best use of the ‘102’ fleet (300 vehicles) and ‘108’ (333 vehicles) to provide free transport to pregnant women, and uninterrupted services during ante-natal care, deliveries and post-natal period, the government informed the HC.

It further submitted that it took steps to ensure uninterrupted medical services to the needy, including pregnant women, during the lockdown. About 1.16 lakh pregnant women availed the free transportation and hospital-based services. All Collectors were directed to take pregnant women requiring medical attention to the nearest non-Covid facilities at the earliest. All government hospitals were told not to refuse treatment to non-Covid patients suffering from serious ailments. The HC will hear the matter on Wednesday.