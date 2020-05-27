State takes another loan of Rs 2,000 cr

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government raised another Rs 2,000-crore State Development Loan (SDL) on Tuesday. According to the RBI, Telangana raised Rs 1,000 crore for a tenure of five years with an interest rate of 5.9 per cent and the remaining for a six-year tenure with a 6.24 per cent interest. The government had raised a Rs 4,000-crore loan in April and Rs 2,000 crore in May. With this, the total SDL touched Rs 8,000 crore so far this year.