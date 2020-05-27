STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tanks brimming with water even in summer: KTR

MAUD Minister says the credit goes to Kaleshwaram project; lays foundation stone for Rythu Vedika at Mustabad

Published: 27th May 2020 10:13 AM

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy inspecting the Mid Manair Dam in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Tuesday

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Village tanks have water even during summer and its credit goes to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), which was completed in a record time of three years, said MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao. On Tuesday, he laid foundation stone for Rythu Vedika building at Mustabad and an agricultural godown at Racharla Gollapalli along with Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar.

They also inaugurated a newly-constructed agriculture market committee administrative building at Rahcarla Boppapur. Addressing the farmers and officials at Vemulawada on the occasion, Rama Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made all efforts in ensuring Godavari water for irrigation and bringing unused land under cultivation in the State.

He said the Opposition leaders were hellbent on criticising the State government though it has come up with various reforms to ensure the welfare of the farmers. He suggested that the authorities, farmers and local leaders initiate work on digging small canals in villages to improve the ground water level. Referring to the Kaleshwaram project packages 9, 10, 11 and 12, Rama Rao said all the upland areas would be brought under irrigation by October this year.

The MAUD Minister said though the State’s revenue has come down by 90 per cent owing to Coronavirus, the government, as promised, has released Rs 7,000 crore under Rythu Bandhu scheme while also waiving `1,200 crore crop loans. The Agriculture Minister said he was surprised at seeing water in the villages during summer.

