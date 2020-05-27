Three-year-old boy falls into 120-feet deep abandoned borewell in Telangana's Medak

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Months after the harrowing borewell accident in Tamil Nadu, a three-year-old boy slipped and fell into an abandoned borewell in Podchanpally village of Papannapet mandal in Medak district on Wednesday.

Rescue operations are underway to ensure that the boy gets enough oxygen supply as the borewell is 120 feet deep. A long and laborious process of digging a parallel well is being undertaken to rescue Sai Vardhan.

He was with his mother, Naveena, and her father Mangali Bhikshapathy, at a two-acre land in Podchanpally on Wednesday. There, a borewell had just been recently drilled by Mangali while two other borewells in the same field had to be sunk as he could not strike water.

It was by 5 in the evening, when they had set out for home, Sai, who was walking close to one of the abandoned borewells slipped and fell into it.

Sai's mother, Naveena, immediately lowered her saree into the well hoping her son would grab on but in vain. The boy appeared to have gone much deeper and could not hold on to the saree.

The police, meanwhile, said that the boy may have slid all the way to the bottom of the 120-foot deep borewell.

Rescue teams report that they could hear the faint cries of the boy from the depths of the borewell.

As the night wore on, floodlights were erected on the spot for round-the-clock rescue operations.

A dazed Naveena said that it was terrifying to watch her son slip into the borewell right in front of her eyes.

Naveena, who lives in Patancheru, was visiting her mother's house along with her three children for summer holidays. Sai Vardhan is her third child.

Medak Collector M Dharmareddy, SP Chandana Deepthi and revenue officials had reached the spot.