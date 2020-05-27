STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Urbanisation linked to heavy rains in southern States  

Increased urbanisation is a possible cause for heavy rainfall in cities of Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the past few years, according to a study by the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

Published: 27th May 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Rain, monsoon, water logging

For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Increased urbanisation is a possible cause for heavy rainfall in cities of Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the past few years, according to a study by the University of Hyderabad (UoH).
A team, led by Professor Karumuri Ashok from the Centre for Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences of the UoH, examined whether a common factor, the changing Land Use Land Cover (LULC) in southern States of the country, has any implications for the heavy rainfall.

Several heavy rainfall events have been reported in cities of South India, including the extreme rainfall that created havoc in Chennai and nearby areas in Tamil Nadu in December 2015 and the heavy rainfall over Hyderabad and adjoining regions in Telangana. The study showed that the precipitation during heavy rainfall events in these States has significantly increased from 2000 to 2017. 

The researchers found distinct LULC changes in these three states, which led to higher surface temperatures and a deeper and moist boundary layer. These, in turn, caused a relatively higher convective potential energy and, consequently, heavier rainfall. 

The study also suggests that increasing urbanisation in Telangana and Tamil Nadu is likely to enhance rainfall during the heavy rainfall events by 20 to 25 per cent. The findings were recently reported in the ‘Quarterly Journal of Royal Meteorological Society’. Professor Ashok feels that improving the density of observational rainfall and other weather parameters may help in forecasting extreme rainfalls at the city level.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
urbanisation rainfall University of Hyderabad
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp