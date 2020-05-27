Uttam asks Cong cadre to join e-campaign

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday directed party leaders and workers in Telangana to join Congress’ nationwide online campaign on May 28, which would highlight the sufferings of migrant workers, MSMEs and other sectors.

Addressing the party leaders over video conference, Uttam said the Congress high command decided to organise the campaign from 11 am to 2 pm and that it was the duty of the party to be the voice of the farmers, migrant workers, daily wagers, MSMEs, small-scale businesses and the unorganised workers.

He said over 10,000 party leaders and workers from every Parliamentary constituency in Telangana should participate in the campaign through a live video either on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube.“We demand that the government immediately make the direct cash transfer of `10,000 to all the families outside the income tax bracket. We will also ask it to provide financial assistance to MSMEs and small scale businesses,” he said.