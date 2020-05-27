Why no COVID-19 tests in high risk cases, HC asks Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing dissatisfaction over the number of Covid-19 tests being conducted in Telangana, a division bench of the High Court on Tuesday set aside the proceedings issued by the Director of Public Health on April 24 this year, directing health officials not to collect blood samples from dead bodies for Coronavirus tests.

The bench directed the State government to file a detailed report before it with regard to the number of tests conducted in Telangana between May 1 and 25, including tests on migrant workers, asymptomatic, high risk and confirmed cases. The government should not only continue conducting the tests but also should increase number of tests throughout the State, the bench noted. The number of tests is less in Telangana as compared to other states in the country. Why were tests not conducted even in high risk cases, the bench asked.

Govt should prevent spread of virus: HC

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, observed: “Coronavirus has impacted a large number of nations where lakhs of people have died. The United States of America being the most advanced country in the world, also witnessed about one lakh deaths. India, though not so developed in medical field, has taken precautions to prevent spread of the virus. Why is Telangana government under testing? It cannot hide behind the fig-leaf. It cannot cite financial constraints as human lives are the most important factor in good governance.

The State government should rise to the occasion and prevent spread of the disease.” The bench passed this order through video conferencing in batch PILs filed by Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao, vice-president of Telangana Jana Samithi, taken up PIL based on a letter addressed to the Court by Dr KP Rajender Kumar, retired district medical and health officer from Jogulamba Gadwal district, and others challenging the orders issued by the State Commissioner and Director of Medical and Health, asking the officials to not collect samples from dead bodies for Covid-19 tests.

While setting aside the impugned proceedings, the bench directed the State government to submit details pertaining to the tests carried on all migrant workers in the State, number of migrants who tested positive and whether they were quarantined or not. A complete report should be placed before the court informing the reasons for converting areas of red zones to orange zones and orange zones into green zones. Specific reports on number of tests done in Suryapet and Nirmal districts, influx of migrant labour in both the districts this month, should be informed to the court, the bench directed the government. The bench posted the matter to June 4 for further hearing.